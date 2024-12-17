Supreme Court Orders Status Quo In Malankara Orthodox-Jacobite Church Dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed "status quo" in the ongoing dispute between the Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite churches in Kerala, ensuring that current management structures remain unchanged until the next hearing in January.

Court’s Observations and Directives

During a 90-minute hearing, Justice Surya Kant underscored the importance of avoiding conflict and urged both factions to seek reconciliation. The court also instructed both sides to submit relevant documents, including parish registers and member lists, for clarity.

To maintain peace, the Kerala government was tasked with preventing any untoward incidents between the two groups. The court emphasized that in case of disruptions, the state must intervene to restore order.

Church Management and Burial Disputes

The long-standing conflict revolves around the control of church properties, burial grounds, and management rights.

- The Malankara Orthodox Church objected to Jacobite members conducting funeral rituals within church premises but allowed burials in the cemeteries if ceremonies were held elsewhere.

- The Jacobite Church opposed this, citing a Kerala law passed in 2020 that permits burial rights.

The Supreme Court deferred its decision on the burial dispute, maintaining that current arrangements are temporary pending a final ruling.

Earlier Orders and Implementation Issues

In previous rulings:

- December 3: The Supreme Court ordered six churches to be handed over to the Malankara Orthodox group. The Orthodox faction claimed non-compliance, while the Jacobite group highlighted implementation challenges.

- August 30: The Kerala High Court directed district collectors of Ernakulam and Palakkad to take control of six churches controlled by the Jacobite faction, following a contempt petition by Orthodox vicars.

The court criticized the Jacobite group for obstructing earlier orders from 2022, which allowed Malankara Orthodox members to conduct worship services peacefully.