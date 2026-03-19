Supreme Court Quashes Snake Venom Case Against Elvish Yadav

The Supreme Court has provided major relief to YouTuber Elvish Yadav by cancelling the FIR and all related proceedings in the alleged snake venom case. The court ruled that the case could not stand legally, as the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised individual.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh observed that the charges lacked legal validity. It also noted that the IPC charges were based on a previous case registered in Gurugram, which had already been closed. Additionally, provisions under the NDPS Act were deemed inapplicable since the substance recovered was not listed as a prohibited drug.

The case dates back to November 2023, when an FIR was registered alleging the use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Yadav was later arrested in March 2024. However, he challenged the charges, arguing that no illegal substances or wildlife items were recovered from him, and no direct link was established with the co-accused.

The Supreme Court, referencing earlier judgments, concluded that the legal grounds for the case were insufficient. As a result, it quashed the FIR, chargesheet, and all trial court proceedings, bringing the matter to a close.