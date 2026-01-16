Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Varma’s Challenge To Parliamentary Probe In Cash Case

The Supreme Court has turned down a petition filed by Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, clearing the way for a parliamentary committee to continue its inquiry into corruption allegations against him. Justice Varma had challenged the validity of the committee constituted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, arguing that the process was flawed after the motion seeking his removal was rejected by the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and SC Sharma, which had reserved its decision earlier this month, dismissed the plea, effectively allowing the panel to proceed with its investigation. The parliamentary committee was announced in August 2025 by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as momentum built for impeachment proceedings against the judge.

The three-member panel includes Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Maninder Mohan, and senior advocate BV Acharya. The committee was set up to examine allegations stemming from the recovery of a large amount of cash from Justice Varma’s official residence in Delhi following a major fire incident last year.

In March 2025, firefighters responding to the blaze reportedly discovered stacks of currency at the residence, some piles measuring over one and a half feet in height. The incident prompted the then Chief Justice of India to take note of the matter and transfer Justice Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma, however, has denied the allegations before the parliamentary panel. He has maintained that he was not present at his residence when the fire broke out and asserted that no cash was recovered in his presence. According to sources, he told the committee that he was not the first responder at the scene and therefore could not be held accountable for any alleged lapses by the police or fire department.

With the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his plea, the parliamentary committee is now free to continue its probe into the allegations, marking a significant development in the high-profile case involving one of the judiciary’s senior figures.