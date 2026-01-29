Supreme Court Reserves Verdict After Hearing States In Stray Dogs Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order in the ongoing stray dogs case, a day after it completed hearings involving representations from all states. The bench concluded arguments after listening to a wide range of stakeholders, including animal welfare advocates, dog lovers, victims of dog-bite incidents, and legal representatives of both the Centre and state governments.

After wrapping up the hearings, the court directed all parties to file their written submissions within one week before delivering its final verdict.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court voiced strong dissatisfaction over the failure of several states to effectively implement earlier directions related to the sterilisation of street dogs, establishment of dog pounds and removal of stray dogs from educational institutions and other sensitive premises.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, remarked that many states appeared to be making promises without concrete action, likening their responses to “building castles in the air” and indulging in “storytelling.”

The court also expressed shock at data presented from Assam, which reported around 1.66 lakh dog-bite cases in 2024 despite having only one dog shelter. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the bench noted that more than 20,900 dog-bite cases were reported in the state in January 2025 alone, calling the figures deeply alarming.