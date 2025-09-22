  • Menu
Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police Reply On Bail Pleas In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  • The Supreme Court has sought Delhi Police’s response to bail pleas filed by Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
  • The activists cite five years in jail without trial under UAPA.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to file its response on the bail pleas of activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and three others accused in the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. All five have been in custody for more than five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The petitioners argued that their prolonged incarceration amounts to punishment without trial, as the proceedings are still far from completion. Their lawyers urged the apex court to consider granting them interim bail ahead of Diwali, stressing that they were student activists and citing parity with other accused who have already been released on bail.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed their bail applications, observing that their roles in the alleged conspiracy were “serious” and that they had mobilised protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which, according to the police, escalated into communal violence.
