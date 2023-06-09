Live
Supreme Court seeks report from Madras HC on lack of women toilets at Nilgiris court complex
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Madras High Court registry to file a detailed report in connection with measures taken on the issue of lack of toilets for women lawyers on the Nilgiris Court Complex in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.
A vacation bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal asked the high court administration to file the report by Sunday.
A counsel, representing the Nilgiris District Bar Association, said the issue was being publicised by some who were not satisfied and they were bringing disrepute to the entire Nilgiris District Bar Association. Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, representing the Madras High Court, submitted that it appears that the petitioner association with some women lawyers is at loggerheads with the registered association.
After hearing submissions, the bench said, "Let a detailed report be filed by the high court administration through the registrar general".
The top court directed that the report should reach its registry by Sunday and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 12.
The top court noted that an earlier report of the registrar general does not explain in detail about the facilities for women lawyers on the new court complex.
The top court was hearing a plea by Women Lawyers' Association of Nilgiris claiming lack of toilet facilities for female advocates at the recently inaugurated combined court complex in Ooty.