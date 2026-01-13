Supreme Court Signals Heavy Penalties For Dog Bite Deaths, Warns States And Feeders Of Liability

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a strong warning to state governments over the growing menace of stray dog attacks, indicating that substantial financial penalties may be imposed for every dog bite and fatality. The court also made it clear that individuals who feed stray dogs could be held responsible if attacks result in serious or lifelong consequences.

While hearing a case related to stray dogs, the bench observed that the impact of dog bites can be permanent and questioned why animals fed by individuals are allowed to roam freely and endanger the public. It said that states could be directed to pay heavy compensation for failing to put adequate systems in place, while feeders may also face legal liability.

The court sharply criticised both the Union and state governments for what it described as a complete failure to effectively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. The judges remarked that despite the issue being discussed for decades, including in Parliament since the 1950s, the situation has worsened dramatically due to administrative inaction.

Calling the handling of the problem “a miserable failure,” the Supreme Court said it would hold governments accountable for every life lost to dog attacks. The bench stressed that the unchecked rise in stray dog incidents reflects systemic neglect and warned that firm action, including financial penalties, may be necessary to ensure compliance and protect public safety.