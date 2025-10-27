Supreme Court Summons All States Except Bengal And Telangana Over Stray Dog Affidavit Delay

The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories—excluding West Bengal and Telangana—for not submitting compliance affidavits in the ongoing stray dogs case. The hearing follows previous directions from the court that mandated authorities to capture stray dogs, sterilize and vaccinate them, and then release them back.

According to the court, only West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have complied with the directive. The rest were ordered to appear before the court on November 3 to explain their non-compliance.

Justice Vikram Nath, addressing the matter, expressed disappointment that states failed to act despite being given two months. He pointed out that frequent dog bite incidents are tarnishing India’s reputation internationally. “Two months’ time was given, yet no action. Such incidents keep happening, and our country is being shown down abroad. We read these reports too,” the judge remarked, as quoted by sources.

Further details are awaited on the next steps the court will take.