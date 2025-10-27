Live
- Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: Watch Rishab Shetty’s Hit Movie Soon on This Platfrom
- Govt failed to act amid cyclone threat: Kakani
- Aster DM Healthcare delegation meets CM Naidu in Dubai
- Tirupati to host South Indian Brahmin matrimonial meet on February 22
- Tirupati NCC cadet wins silver at National Equestrian League
- Deep-sea fishing vessels to fully utilise potential of India's fisheries wealth: Amit Shah
- Govt committed to develop temples: Anam
- Govt never 'pressurised' us to invest in any particular company: Ex top LIC officials
- Lenskart IPO Opens on October 31: Price, GMP, and Listing Date
- Trump arrives in Tokyo as US and Japan set to bolster strategic ties
Supreme Court Summons All States Except Bengal And Telangana Over Stray Dog Affidavit Delay
Highlights
- The Supreme Court has summoned Chief Secretaries from all states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, for failing to submit compliance affidavits in the stray dogs case.
- The bench, led by Justice Vikram Nath, expressed concern over continued dog bite incidents and India’s negative image abroad.
The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories—excluding West Bengal and Telangana—for not submitting compliance affidavits in the ongoing stray dogs case. The hearing follows previous directions from the court that mandated authorities to capture stray dogs, sterilize and vaccinate them, and then release them back.
According to the court, only West Bengal, Telangana, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have complied with the directive. The rest were ordered to appear before the court on November 3 to explain their non-compliance.
Justice Vikram Nath, addressing the matter, expressed disappointment that states failed to act despite being given two months. He pointed out that frequent dog bite incidents are tarnishing India’s reputation internationally. “Two months’ time was given, yet no action. Such incidents keep happening, and our country is being shown down abroad. We read these reports too,” the judge remarked, as quoted by sources.
Further details are awaited on the next steps the court will take.
Next Story