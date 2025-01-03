Supreme Court To Examine CBI's Plea Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Acquittal In 2002 Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) appeal against the acquittal of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the 2002 murder case of Ranjit Singh, a former manager of the sect.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the acquitted individuals, including Ram Rahim, and referred the case to Justice Bela M. Trivedi’s bench. This bench is already hearing a related petition filed by the deceased's father.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitted the accused in May 2024, citing flaws in the investigation and a lack of conclusive evidence to establish a motive. The CBI, however, argued that Ram Rahim orchestrated the murder after suspecting Ranjit Singh of leaking an anonymous letter accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Ranjit Singh was killed on July 10, 2002, in Haryana's Kurukshetra district by four unidentified assailants. The case, initially handled by local authorities, was transferred to the CBI in November 2023. While a special CBI court convicted Ram Rahim and his associates in October 2021 and sentenced them to life imprisonment, the High Court overturned the verdict, leading to the current Supreme Court appeal.

Ram Rahim, already serving sentences for rape and the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, is lodged in Haryana’s Sunaria Jail. His frequent paroles have sparked widespread public attention and debate.

Justice Bela Trivedi’s bench will soon take up the CBI’s plea along with the related petition for further proceedings.