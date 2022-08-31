Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10% quota for EWS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine the constitutional validity of the Union government's decision to allow 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections (EWS) in jobs and education, along with a question if Muslims can be treated as socially and educationally backward for the purpose of giving reservation.

A five-judge Constitution bench presided over by Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala said the court would decide the procedural aspects and connected details on September 6 and begin the hearing on September 13. The court also clarified that it would first examine the 10 per cent EWS quota, and then consider appeals against the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict which set aside a local law granting reservation to Muslims.

The bench pointed out that since the issues are overlapping in the matter, it would first take up the pleas relating to EWS quota, followed by appeals challenging Muslim reservation.

The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for EWS reservation in admissions and government jobs.

The bench asked four lawyers Kanu Agarwal, Shadan Farasat, Nachiketa Joshi, and Mahfooz Nazki to act as nodal advocates to ensure smooth handling of pleadings including the filing of common compilations.