Live
- ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources
- No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi
- J-K Police search bookshops in Poonch for 25 banned books
- ‘People’s support must to remove beggars from streets’
- Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Uri; soldier killed
- ED questions Raina in online betting app case
- Resignation only option before Justice Varma to avoid impeachment
- Xbox App on Windows on Arm to Support Local Game Downloads
- TDP secures victory in Pulivendula ZPTC by-election
- Pak skittled for 92 as WI win 3rd ODI by 202 runs
Supreme Court to hear today plea seeking intervention to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya
The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking urgent intervention in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen.
New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition seeking urgent intervention in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced to death in Yemen.
The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.
Nimisha Priya, a native of Kerala, was convicted by a Yemeni court for the murder of a Yemeni national in 2017.
While her execution has been temporarily deferred, activists and humanitarian organisations have been pressing for diplomatic and legal efforts to secure her release or commute her sentence.
The Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, an advocacy group formed to campaign for her release, had approached the Central Government seeking permission for a delegation to travel to Yemen.
The aim was to initiate negotiations with the victim's family in accordance with Yemeni law, which allows for a pardon in return for payment of "blood money".
However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier rejected the council's request, citing severe security risks in Yemen, where armed conflict and political instability continue to pose a threat to foreign nationals.
The ministry had informed the petitioners that it could not grant travel clearance to the war-torn country under the current circumstances.
In the hearing, the Centre is expected to apprise the Apex Court of the current legal and diplomatic status of the case.
The court will also consider the petitioner's contention that, without direct engagement in Yemen, securing Nimisha Priya's release would be nearly impossible.
The Action Council's plea has urged the court to direct the government to make every possible diplomatic effort, including facilitating authorised representatives to negotiate with the victim’s family.
They argue that time is running out as her death sentence, though stayed for now, could be enforced if a resolution is not reached soon.
The case has drawn significant attention from human rights groups, the Indian diaspora, and Kerala's political leadership, who have repeatedly appealed for urgent action.
The Supreme Court's proceedings on this matter are expected to set the tone for the next phase of legal and diplomatic engagement.