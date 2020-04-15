Supreme Court Turns Down Pleas On Safety Of Healthcare Staff

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of petitions by a clutch of associations of nurses seeking directions to the Centre to formulate a national management protocol for COVID-19 against risks faced by healthcare personnel during the coronavirus outbreak. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice NV Ramana heard the writ petition drawing attention to the vulnerable section of healthcare workers including sanitation workers.

The petitioners sought protective kits and tests for such workers. The petitioner claimed that sanitation workers who are the most vulnerable, do not have protective gear.

The Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta, arguing for the Centre pointed out that it is a misconception to state that protective gear is not available to healthcare staff. Further, he pointed out that there are helpline numbers for all matters related to this.

The SG also stated that the Government is following all the necessary guidelines including those laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Solicitor-General assured the apex court that the helpline would be made available and that any staff member of the healthcare fraternity with a grievance can reach out on it on the non-availability of PPE, salary cut or eviction by house owners and landlords among other things. The SG further assured the Supreme Court that any grievance made on the helpline would be addressed within two hours of the call.

The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Sanjay K Kaul and Justice BR Gavai heard the case. Disposing of the pleas, the Supreme Court said that the petitioners were free to move state high courts on any grievances that they may have.