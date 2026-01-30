Survey calls for age-based social media curbs to check 'digital addiction'

New Delhi: The Union government should consider age-based restrictions on access to social media on the net, to check “digital addiction” which could lead to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress at a very young age.

The move suggested by the Economic Survey tabled on Thursday in Parliament follows on the heels of Australia, which, last December, slapped a ban on children below 16 years of age from holding accounts on social media platforms such as Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Facebook and X.

“Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content,” the report said.

India’s digital boom has seen nearly a billion users, with nearly 80 per cent of teenagers having access to smartphones or other digital media. “Social media addiction is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress, with multiple Indian and global studies confirming its high prevalence among those aged 15-24,” the survey authored by a team of researchers led by chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran, said.

The report pointed out that compulsive scrolling and social comparison are particularly linked to anxiety and depressive symptoms. It also blamed “Gaming disorder,” which it said showed evidence of causing “sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable.”

It also blamed online gambling for causing “harm”, including financial stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. It also warned against “binge-watching and endless video loops” for poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration, and heightened stress.