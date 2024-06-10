Survivors Recount Horror Of Terrorist Attack On Pilgrims' Bus In Jammu And Kashmir

Survivors of the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district have recounted the horrific moments, describing how terrorists continued to fire at the vehicle even after it fell into a gorge to ensure no one survived. Passengers remained silent, pretending to be dead.



"Six or seven terrorists with masked faces surrounded the bus and opened fire. When the bus fell, they approached and kept shooting to make sure everyone was dead," one eyewitness told India Today TV.



They stayed silent to make them believe them were dead. The attack happened 30 minutes after we left Shivkhorhi (Reasi) for Vaishno Devi at 6 pm. We were terrified and just wanted to get home. There were children and women on the bus, all of whom were injured. Police and locals came to rescue us about 10 to 15 minutes after the attack,the eyewitness added.

Recounting the ordeal, another survivor said, "I saw one of the terrorists firing at the bus. He continued firing for 20 minutes even after it fell into the gorge."

The bus driver was hit by a bullet, causing him to lose control, and the vehicle plunged into the gorge.

Ten people were killed and 33 others injured in the attack. The bus, carrying pilgrims, was ambushed by terrorists in Reasi district on Sunday.

Sources told India Today that two to three terrorists were involved in the attack, believed to be part of the same group responsible for recent attacks in Rajouri and Poonch. The terrorists ambushed the bus from dense vegetation.

A massive search operation has been launched to trace the terrorists. Home Ministry sources informed India Today TV that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the attack. Drones and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are aiding the search in the forest area.