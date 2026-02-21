Surya Kiran, Sarang teams enthral Jaipur with aerobatic display over Jal Mahal

Jaipur: The skies over Jal Mahal in Jaipur came alive on Friday as the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team delivered a spectacular aerial display, captivating thousands of spectators gathered to witness the event.

The aerobatic show showcased the precision, coordination, and operational excellence of the Indian Air Force, drawing enthusiastic applause from the large audience assembled at the venue.

The event was attended by Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, along with senior administrative officials, public representatives, armed forces personnel, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, school students, and members of the public.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team, flying five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv painted in vibrant colours, demonstrated exceptional flying skills through a series of synchronised aerial manoeuvres. The helicopters performed coordinated formations, maintaining precise spacing and balance while executing complex patterns over the Jal Mahal area.

The performance highlighted the discipline, training, and professionalism of the Indian Air Force’s helicopter pilots, earning appreciation from spectators.

This was followed by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, flying the Hawk Mk-132 trainer aircraft in their distinctive red and white colours. The jets performed a series of advanced aerobatic manoeuvres, including loops, barrel rolls, inverted flight, close formation flying, and the popular “DNA” formation.

The aircraft also trailed the national Tricolour across the sky, creating a visually striking display that evoked patriotic fervour among the audience.

A special highlight of the event was the participation of three Surya Kiran pilots -- Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisht, and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh -- all of whom hail from Jaipur.

Their performance in their home city received an enthusiastic response, with spectators applauding their skill, precision, and professionalism.

The aerobatic display also had a strong inspirational impact on young attendees, particularly NCC cadets and school students, many of whom described the experience as memorable and motivating.

Officials said the grand finale of the aerobatic display is scheduled to take place on February 22 at Jal Mahal, where more aerial demonstrations are expected to be held.



