Sushila Karki’s appointment as Nepal's Interim PM shining example of women empowerment: PM Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India remains firmly committed to the peace, stability, progress and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring nation of Nepal. Addressing a mammoth gathering at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, the Prime Minister said that Nepal is India’s one of its close friends, and India always wishes Nepal’s peace and prosperity.

Referring to his wish on behalf of 140 crore Indians to former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal, PM Modi said that a woman becoming the first-ever Prime Minister of the country is a shining example of women's empowerment.

Comparing the Manipuri women’s positive and active role in the society, the Prime Minister said that his government’s one of the priorities is women empowerment.

“After the recent youths’ movement in Nepal, India is hopeful of the neighbouring country’s peace, stability and progress. Democracy would be further strengthened in Nepal,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that Nepal has been a close friend of India and has shared history, faith and cultural ties, and India always stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase. The Prime Minister also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people and highly appreciated young men and women for their generous work in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

“I also want to thank the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent days, have kept their democratic values as the ultimate goal,” PM Modi said, drawing applause from the crowd.

Reiterating India's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability, the PM emphasized India's solidarity and support as “we want both nations to move forward together".

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki,73, on Friday night became Nepal's first woman Prime Minister to lead an interim government. She was sworn in as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister by President Ramchandra Paudel.

Her appointment followed days of intense political turmoil and mass protests after the K. P. Sharma Oli government was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military generals, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation.



