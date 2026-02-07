Suvendu Adhikari flags alleged forgery of micro-observers' signatures to ECI

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday sought the attention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and requested it to look into reported incidents of forgery of signatures of micro-observers appointed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the State, allegedly in his native district of East Midnapore.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, the Opposition leader claimed that in the Deshapran block of the Uttar Kanthi Assembly constituency in East Medinipur district, credible sources had confirmed that signatures of micro-observers were being forged in several booths to manipulate key procedures related to SIR hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

“I am deeply appalled and outraged by the blatant attempts to undermine the sanctity of our democratic processes, especially during the SIR hearing process,” he said.

He also provided details of seven polling booths where such forgery was allegedly taking place.

According to him, the acts amounted to a criminal assault on electoral integrity.

“Such forgery not only erodes public trust but also reeks of a desperate conspiracy to subvert fair elections,” he added.

He urged the ECI and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, to immediately take cognisance of the allegations and launch a thorough and impartial enquiry to verify their veracity.

He said that if reasonable grounds were found, the Commission should take swift and stringent action against those guilty.

It may be recalled that the Trinamool Congress leadership, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has opposed the ECI’s decision to appoint micro-observers to supervise hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

The Chief Minister has also alleged that micro-observers were superseding the authority of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).



