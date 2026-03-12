‘Swambhimaan’ initiative aims to empower 1 million women in next 5 years: Dr Priti Adani

Mumbai: Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, on Thursday announced a major expansion of the "Swabhimaan" initiative aimed at empowering women, at the "Swabhimaan - The Rise of She" event here.

She said that the initiative aims to economically empower approximately 1 million women across India in the coming years. The programme was organised with the aim of empowering urban underprivileged women and encouraging them towards entrepreneurship.

The initiative aims to bring talented women into the economic mainstream by providing them with the necessary tools and systemic support.

Dr Priti Adani noted that many women remain outside the workforce not due to a lack of capacity, but because "they did not get the opportunity, self-confidence and the support of the system."

She emphasised that the programme is more than just a project, saying, "Swambhimaan is not just a program. It is a thought. It is the story of those women who have chosen the path of living with self-confidence and respect in their lives."

Dr Priti Adani said the "Swabhimaan" initiative was launched three to four years ago with the aim of providing women with skills training, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

She explained that under this programme, women are taught how to market their products and grow their businesses.

She said, "I am delighted that more than 4,500 women have joined this initiative so far, and many have emerged as 'Lakhpati Didi.' Through their hard work, these women have not only achieved economic independence but also played a vital role in meeting their families' education, health, and other needs."

Dr Priti Adani further stated that 'Swabhimaan' is not just a programme, but an idea that inspires women to move forward with confidence and dignity.

She said that this initiative celebrates the hard work, courage, and success of thousands of women who have written a new story of change in their lives. The Adani Foundation has helped these women with skill development, financial and digital literacy, as well as market connectivity.

She further announced that the Adani Foundation has pledged to connect one lakh women from Maharashtra with the 'Swabhimaan' initiative in the next phase.

Speaking to the media, BMC Mayor Ritu Tawde said that Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity, and the Women's Economic Development Corporation have been working together on this initiative for the past two to three years.

She explained that under this campaign, which began in 2022-23, more than 4,500 women have been reached so far, and many inspiring success stories have emerged. She expressed hope that in the future, this initiative will reach more than 100,000 women, enabling them to become financially literate and self-reliant.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra, also praised the initiative, stating that such programs are crucial for economically empowering women and fostering entrepreneurial skills. She added that numerous schemes and initiatives are being implemented at both the central and state government levels to empower women to become self-reliant.



