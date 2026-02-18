Sweden Deputy PM on India AI: PM Modi AI Push Boosts Global AI Leadership India

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch spoke about India’s fast growth in artificial intelligence during her visit to New Delhi. In this Sweden Deputy PM on India AI statement, she praised India’s progress and leadership.

She supported PM Narendra Modi about his focus on technology in India that can help a lot of people. She said that the PM aims to use AI for the good of society.

Busch said India is becoming very important in world technology. She called India a special partner for Europe. Strong India Sweden relations are growing in areas like AI, trade, and innovation. She said India AI development 2026 shows how quickly India is moving in the tech world.

She also talked about the new trade agreement between India and the European Union. She said it is not only about business but also about long-term friendship. This shows strong India technology diplomacy and cooperation.

On AI rules, she said safety is important. But too many strict rules can slow down progress. She explained that AI is growing much faster than the internet did. That is why balanced rules are needed in the AI policy India latest update discussions.

Busch said Sweden wants to work more with India in AI and healthcare. Around 300 Swedish companies already operate in India, showing a strong Sweden India partnership.

This India AI innovation news shows India’s rising role in global AI leadership India, guided by the Modi AI vision statement.