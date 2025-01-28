Swipe at AAP govt: Delhi LG tells citizens to vote for clean air, Yamuna

New Delhi: Just a week before voting in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday took a swipe at the AAP government by reminding voters about the deplorable condition of the city’s basic facilities and toxic air, calling upon them to take a measured decision on February 5.

Addressing the Jayanti Samaroh Celebrations by Servants of the People Society at Balwant Ray Mehta Vidya Bhawan, LG Saxena said, “Providing education, health and clean drinking water, basic needs of citizens that are the responsibility of the government but, unfortunately, there is deficiency in providing these services in some states.”

“We are also aware of the poor state of affairs in Delhi in these areas and we need to work together in this direction for improving the situation,” he said.

“In a few days, we will be electing a new government in the city. We need to remember that we will not only elect just a government but a set-up that is going to impact all aspects of our lives for over the next five years,” he said.

By taking part in voting we will decide how our city’s health, transport, education, roads, water supply, sanitation and job creation should be over the next five years, he said.

“Our vote will decide the kind of steps the next government shall take to fight the toxic air, clean the Yamuna and undertake welfare of citizens, including the underprivileged sections,” he said.

As a citizen and an elector, we should try to identify the right and wrong without being influenced by any external factors, he said.

LG Saxena also indirectly referred to the deteriorating moral standards of political discourse in the city – a remark that follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly pursuing politics of falsehood.

“Politics today needs people who can dedicate their everything to the country and follow the high benchmark for politicians set by icons like Lala Lajpat Rai,” said LG Saxena.

The level of politics has deteriorated today and Lala Lajpat Rai would surely be saddened to see the current situation, he said.

“Today the political benchmarks are ignored, and moral standards have come down. A politician today refuses to take an election ticket from a particular seat claiming that people in the area recognise and know him well, something which is the opposite of the practice earlier,” he said, an indirect reference to former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia’s decision to give up his Patparganj seat and opting to contest from Jangpura.

Lalaji was a great supporter for education for all, including women, milk for children and wholesome meal for all.

“I have no hesitation in saying that if anyone is putting into practice the vision of Lalaji, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme is the PM’s brainchild and seems to be influenced by the vision of Lalaji,” he said, appreciating Lala Lajpat Rai's role in creation of the Servants of the People Society for social welfare.

The LG said many freedom fighters and their families have not got the respect and honour they deserved. “Efforts are being made but more needs to be done,” he said.

In Delhi, in the memory of Lalaji if the Servants of the People Society proposes to build a statue, I will support your efforts so that he can be honoured, Saxena said, praising Bhagat Singh who was inspired by Lalaji.

He also praised Lalaji’s vision to create the Punjab National Bank more than a century ago.

LG Saxena asked voters to cast the ballot in large numbers on February 5. “We all need to join this celebration of democracy, and we must vote in large numbers and consider voting as a duty,” he said.

“Children should also be encouraged to push their parents to vote on the election day,” he said.