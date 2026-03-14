Syed Ata Hasnain thanks PM Modi after taking oath as Bihar Governor

Patna: Newly appointed Governor of Bihar, Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath at Lok Bhavan in Patna on Saturday.

Speaking shortly after the oath ceremony, the former Army officer said he felt honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of serving such an important state.

Addressing the media, Governor Hasnain said he would remain committed to the welfare of the people. “I’m honoured that the Prime Minister nominated me to be the Governor of such an important state as Bihar. My compliments and greetings to the people of Bihar on the day I took the oath. My whole focus will be on being committed to the people of Bihar,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of democratic values in governance. “We are part of a democratic process and a great democratic country. Everything here is for the people. To be known as the ‘People’s General’ in Kashmir was a great honour, and I hope to bring the same spirit here as well,” he added.

Governor Syed Ata Hasnain had arrived in Patna on Thursday, where he was welcomed by senior administrative officials at the airport. His appointment is being viewed as significant in political and administrative circles.

Before assuming the gubernatorial role, Syed Ata Hasnain served nearly 40 years in the Indian Army, holding several key posts during his career. Much of his service was associated with handling complex security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Known for combining strategic leadership with a humanitarian approach, he earned wide respect among defence experts and security officials.

Apart from his military leadership, Hasnain is also recognised for various social initiatives during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives focused on education, sports and employment opportunities for youth, aiming to connect them with the national mainstream and encourage positive development.

Observers believe that his strategic thinking, administrative experience and people-centric approach could bring a new perspective to governance in Bihar.