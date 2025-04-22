Symbol of humility and spiritual courage: Modi joins global leaders in tribute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pope Francis, calling him “a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage.” In a heartfelt message shared on X, Modi wrote, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ."

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "a great man has left us". "Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Meloni said in a statement.

Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz wrote on X, "He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy." He added that Pope Francis would be remembered for his tireless efforts to support the weakest members of society.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also paid tribute, "A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world."

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, said, "Oh my God. I am so shocked by this." He called on churches to pray for the Pope.