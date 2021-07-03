Taj Hassan appointed chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Mohd Taj Hassan was on Saturday appointed the chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The post was vacant since the demise of Mohammed Jawed Akhtar, a 1986-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who had succumbed to Covid-19 complications in May, becoming first serving police chief to fall prey to the dreaded virus.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved MHA's proposal to appoint Taj Hassan, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards for a tenure up to his superannuation on December 31, 2023 from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Ministry of Personnel said in its order.



Hassan is currently serving as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He has also been the Chief Spokesperson of Delhi Police, a first of its kind post.



Hassan has also handled key assignments in the national capital as a Special Commissioner (Crime). He had earlier served as the chief of the traffic department of Delhi Police and as joint commissioner of the security unit, among other important positions.



Hassan has also worked in the Narcotics Control Bureau as a Deputy Director General.





