Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: NDA finalises seat sharing

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with 27 seats allocated to the BJP, 18 to the PMK and 11 to the AMMK. The AIADMK will contest the remaining 178 seats.

The agreement was formalised in Chennai with BJP leader Piyush Goyal and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami signing the electoral pact at the party headquarters.

Ahead of the announcement, Goyal expressed confidence about the alliance’s prospects, saying, "The people of Tamil Nadu will reject the DMK-Congress combine in the ensuing Assembly election just like the people of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi did for the INDIA combine.”

Goyal, who arrived in Chennai to finalise the seat-sharing among NDA allies, said: "We will launch the fight against the evil force DMK and its partners who have taken Tamil Nadu to extreme difficult times due to their incompetent management of economy and due to actions, which hurt Tamil culture.”

"Tamil Nadu is ready for a government under the strong National Democratic Alliance under the guidance of visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Goyal told

reporters. Referring to Modi, he said the Prime Minister had set a record by serving as head of government for 25 years and had demonstrated how governance can transform lives.