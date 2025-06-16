Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran begins fast ahead of Lord Muruga devotees' conference

Chennai: Tamil Nadu unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday commenced a week-long fast seeking divine blessings for the upcoming Lord Muruga Devotees' Conference in Madurai, and to press for six key prayers aimed at the state’s welfare.

The conference, organised by Muruga devotees from across Tamil Nadu, is set to take place on June 22, coinciding with the auspicious Krithikai day.

The event is expected to draw thousands of devotees and religious leaders from across the state.

Speaking to the media before beginning his fast, Nainar Nagenthran made a fervent appeal to Lord Muruga, announcing that he would observe the fast from June 16 to June 22, invoking divine support for both the conference’s success and broader well-being of Tamil Nadu.

“I humbly place six heartfelt prayers at the feet of Lord Muruga and urge all devotees to join me in seeking his blessings for our state,” Nagenthran said, adding that the tradition of fasting and supplication is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and spiritual practice.

Outlining his prayer focussing on six key points, the BJP leader emphasised the following which include preservation of Tamil language, culture, and temples.

Realisation of a prosperous Tamil Nadu aligned with a developed India by 2047, Safety, dignity, and empowerment of women, Creation of a drug-free Tamil Nadu, Promotion of social harmony and protection of backward communities, and Strengthening rural infrastructure and advancing agricultural development.

He called on devotees to offer their prayers to Lord Muruga -- revered as the King of Kurinji and the bearer of the Vel -- for these noble causes.

“With the divine guidance of Lord Kandan, our state can progress toward peace, unity, and prosperity,” he said.

The fast and the upcoming conference are seen as efforts by the BJP to deepen its spiritual and cultural outreach in Tamil Nadu, where Muruga worship holds immense cultural significance.

Nagenthran’s initiative blends faith with a vision for holistic development, aiming to bring together spirituality and socio-political commitment in the run-up to the high-profile religious gathering.