Tamil Nadu celebrates R-Day with patriotic fervour

Chennai:Tamil Nadu celebrated the 71st Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Sunday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the tricolour at the Marina beach here.

He also took the salute from the armed forces and other security agencies.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his ministers and a large number of people enjoyed the colourful floats.

District collectors across the state unfurled the national flag and took the salute from the police contingents.



Top