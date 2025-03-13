  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Meeting on Delimitation Impact

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Meeting on Delimitation Impact
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend a crucial meeting on...

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend a crucial meeting on March 22. The meeting aims to discuss the potential disadvantages Southern states may face due to the delimitation of constituencies.

On behalf of CM Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister T.K. Nehru led a DMK delegation to personally invite CM Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers from various states to deliberate on the impact of constituency delimitation and its implications for Southern states.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick