Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Meeting on Delimitation Impact
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has extended an invitation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend a crucial meeting on March 22. The meeting aims to discuss the potential disadvantages Southern states may face due to the delimitation of constituencies.
On behalf of CM Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister T.K. Nehru led a DMK delegation to personally invite CM Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers from various states to deliberate on the impact of constituency delimitation and its implications for Southern states.
