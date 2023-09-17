Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pays tribute to Periyar on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday paid floral tribute to Thanthai Periyar on his birth anniversary in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. CM Stalin wrote on 'X', "His life is a political philosophy! He was a great reformer who emphasized politics based on humanity and self-respect - transcending language, country, and religion. After seeing all that he thought of getting legal form, the hidden pride belongs to him! Periaryal is the basis for all the plans we are making today for women's liberation and for an equal society! Similar to the rule of Anna, Muttamizharinagar, this Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's rule is also a gift to our father Periyar!".

Thanthai Periyar was a social activist, also known as the 'father of the Dravidian movement'. He is known to have fought against gender and cast inequality in Tamil Nadu.









Periyar also participated in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' movement against the British rule. Tamil Nadu recognises this day as 'Social Justice Day'.

On the occasion, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also paid tribute to Periyar in Tamil Nadu's Salem. Taking to 'X', Stalin wrote, "On the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Partharivu Pagalavan Father Periyar, we paid homage to Periyar's statue located in the Salem Fort area this evening. Also, on the occasion of Periyar's birthday, we took the Social Justice Day Pledge. Let us work tirelessly in the way of Periyar to eradicate superstitions and save mankind".

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Taking to 'X', Stalin wrote, "Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing him a long and healthy life".