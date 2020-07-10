Tamil Nadu corona tally: 3,680 new infections; 4,163 discharged

Chennai: As many as 3,680 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, according to the State Health Department.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Department said the state recorded new coronavirus infections of 3,680 persons, taking the total tally to 130,261.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24 hours was 64 taking the total death toll to 1,829.

The good news was 4,163 Covid-19 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state. The total number of cured persons in the state goes up to 82,324.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 46,105.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 6,442.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,205 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 74,969. The active cases in the city stand at 18,616 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai on Friday stood at 2,869.