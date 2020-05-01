Tamil Nadu Covid-19 count at 2,526, death toll 28

Chennai: As many as 203 persons in Tamil Nadu tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours -- capital Chennai topping the list with 176 persons -- taking the overall tally to 2,526, state Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

"Of the 203, 117 are male and 86 female," the minister said.

The cumulative tally of 2,526 cases includes 150 children in the age group 0-12 years of age.

Vijayabaskar said a total of 9,615 samples were tested on Friday.

The number of Covid-19 patients discharged in the state on Friday was 54 and the effective tally stands at 1,312.

With the Health Department also reporting the death of a 98-year-old Covid-19 patient, the death toll in Tamil Nadu climbed to 28 on Friday.

As Chennai, with 1,082 cases, continues to lead the Covid-19 tally in Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash warned citizens with the threat of 14-day quarantine for violators of physical distancing norms.

He also warned business establishments of closure if they do not follow the social distancing norms.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced the appointment of J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, Chennai as the Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation for Covid-19 matters relating to Chennai.

As Special Nodal Officer, Radhakrishnan will co-ordinate the Covid-19 related issues with the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and other teams constituted for specific purpose of containing the spread of the disease further in Chennai district.

Radhakrishnan will also ensure effective implementation of various guidelines issued by the state government, the order said.

Meanwhile, the expert group headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) S. Krishnan has submitted its interim report on the steps to be taken post lockdown on May 3.

A 17-member expert group headed by Krishnan was set up to suggest steps to be taken after May 3.

The group met various stakeholders and submitted its interim report to Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

On Thursday, the medical expert group told the government that lockdown has to be lifted gradually.

On the political front too, the opposition has been putting on the pressure. DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the government to announce its decision on relaxing or extending the lockdown in advance rather than waiting for the last minute.

Stalin said the second lockdown period is coming to an end on May 3 and people are anxious to know whether it would be extended/lifted or lifted gradually.

He said people are confined to their homes for 35 days and the Central and state governments should announce their decision quickly taking into consideration their livelihood.

The uncertainty on lockdown was resolved on Friday evening with the Union government extending the lockdown by two weeks.