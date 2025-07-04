Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: Autopsy Report Reveals Systematic Torture With 44 Injuries And Severe Brain Trauma

The post-mortem examination of Ajith Kumar, who died in police custody in Tamil Nadu, has uncovered shocking evidence of systematic torture that resulted in his death. The comprehensive autopsy report, obtained by India Today, documents 44 separate injuries across the victim's body, including severe brain trauma, massive internal bleeding, and deep tissue damage consistent with prolonged physical assault using blunt instruments.

The medical findings paint a horrifying picture of deliberate violence that contradicts official police claims of natural death or minor altercation. The extensive nature and pattern of injuries indicate that Kumar endured sustained, methodical torture over an extended period, ultimately leading to his death while in police detention.

The autopsy revealed catastrophic brain trauma, with subscalp contusions indicating severe blows to the head that caused bleeding and swelling beneath the scalp. Medical examiners documented ecchymosis of the skull, representing deep bruising caused by powerful impacts that ruptured blood vessels around the skull area. Most critically, the report confirmed hemorrhaging in both cerebral lobes, indicating life-threatening internal bleeding within the brain tissue itself.

These brain injuries collectively demonstrate that Kumar suffered either a single devastating blow or repeated strikes to the head with sufficient force to cause both external bruising and dangerous internal bleeding. The combination of skull bruising and bilateral cerebral hemorrhaging strongly suggests that head trauma was a primary factor in his death.

The systematic nature of the violence becomes evident through the documentation of 44 distinct injuries distributed across Kumar's scalp, torso, limbs, and internal organs. At least 30 of these injuries penetrated deep into the muscle layer, indicating the use of significant force applied repeatedly over time. The wounds displayed varying lengths and directions, with some linear contusions measuring up to 28 centimeters and often overlapping, suggesting multiple beatings with rigid objects such as batons, sticks, or similar implements.

Internal examination revealed petechial hemorrhages, microscopic bleeding marks found in major organs including the heart, liver, and stomach wall. These findings indicate that Kumar's body was subjected to extreme physical stress, typically associated with severe blunt force trauma or suffocation-like pressure. Such internal bleeding patterns are not consistent with accidental injury or brief altercations but rather with prolonged, deliberate assault.

The torture's methodical nature is further evidenced by the location of injuries in areas typically targeted to inflict maximum pain while minimizing visible evidence. Large contusions were discovered on the gluteal region and soles of feet, body parts commonly targeted in torture techniques designed to cause severe pain while remaining less visible to casual observation. Additionally, medical examiners noted a bite mark on the right tip of the body, adding another disturbing element to the assault pattern.

The comprehensive medical evidence stands in stark contrast to the official First Information Report filed by police, which claimed natural death, minor scuffle, or seizure as potential causes. The autopsy findings provide irrefutable medical proof that Kumar's death resulted from extreme physical violence rather than any natural or accidental cause.

The pattern of injuries suggests the use of hard, linear objects such as police batons or lathis, with the overlapping and parallel nature of contusions indicating repeated strikes with similar implements. The depth and extent of muscle-level damage in 30 separate locations demonstrate the sustained and forceful nature of the assault, pointing to torture techniques designed to inflict maximum physical harm.

This case has emerged as part of a broader pattern of custodial violence in Tamil Nadu, with recent incidents including other deaths in police custody and the emergence of video evidence documenting police brutality. The medical evidence in Kumar's case provides unprecedented documentation of the extreme violence that can occur within the custody system.

The autopsy report serves as crucial evidence in what appears to be a clear case of custodial torture resulting in death. The medical findings leave no room for alternative explanations, with the extensive injuries, brain trauma, and internal bleeding all pointing to prolonged, deliberate violence inflicted while Kumar was in police custody.

Legal experts suggest that such comprehensive medical evidence could prove pivotal in securing justice for Kumar's family and holding responsible parties accountable for what the autopsy clearly demonstrates was a death caused by systematic torture rather than any natural or accidental circumstances.