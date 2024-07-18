Tamil Nadu Government Expected To Promote Udhayanidhi Stalin To Deputy Chief Minister

Sources indicate that the Tamil Nadu government, led by the DMK, is expected to promote Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to the position of Deputy Chief Minister. This move was intended to occur twice this year but was postponed due to various controversies.

In January, plans to appoint Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM were halted following the Sanatana Dharma controversy, where Udhayanidhi likened Sanatana Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, calling for its eradication. His remarks, which he argued were against the caste system and discrimination, led to widespread backlash and even Supreme Court involvement.

Later, the plan was further delayed due to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, where at least 65 people died from consuming spurious liquor, bringing additional criticism to the DMK government.