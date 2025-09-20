Tamil Nadu initiates underwater archaeological exploration at Poompuhar in Myladuthurai

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, has launched an underwater archaeological exploration at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, historically known as Kaveripoompattinam.

The project aims to uncover material evidence of one of the most celebrated ancient port cities in Tamil history.

Poompuhar occupies a prominent place in Sangam literature, post-Sangam epics, and inscriptions as a thriving hub of maritime trade under the Chola, Chera, and Pandya dynasties.

The port city is often described in ancient texts as a gateway for overseas commerce, cultural exchange, and maritime expansion.

Despite its frequent mention in Tamil literary sources, large parts of its historical landscape remain buried beneath the sea, following centuries of coastal erosion and submergence.

The new initiative, guided by archaeologist K. Rajan, will focus on conducting systematic underwater surveys and explorations to identify remnants of ancient settlements, port structures, and trade-related activity in the region.

The team includes TNSDA Joint Director R. Sivanantham, along with technical specialists from both archaeology and maritime studies, bringing an interdisciplinary approach to the work.

Announcing the project, Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance and Archaeology Thangam Thennarasu said the state government is committed to documenting and showcasing Tamil history through rigorous scientific methods.

"This initiative is a step towards bringing to light the cultural heritage of the Tamils and placing it firmly on the global map," he said.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the government has made it a priority to support projects that explore the antiquity and continuity of Tamil civilisation.

Officials explained that the findings from the underwater studies are expected to yield crucial insights into the socio-economic and cultural dimensions of ancient Tamil society.

The exploration will also help piece together the region's role in international maritime trade, particularly its connections with Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, and beyond.

By marrying literary traditions with archaeological evidence, the project seeks to provide a more comprehensive picture of Tamil civilisation's maritime legacy.

Scholars believe that the results could not only deepen historical understanding but also reaffirm Poompuhar's significance as one of the ancient world's great port cities.