Tamil Nadu Minister Faces Backlash After Applauding ‘Obscene’ Dance At Udayanidhi Stalin’s Birthday Celebration

Tamil Nadu Minister S Periyakaruppan has become the centre of a major controversy after a video went viral showing him watching and applauding a performance by young women dressed in revealing outfits at the birthday celebration of Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin. Critics have labelled the performance inappropriate and accused the minister of encouraging the dancers to move closer to him during the event.

The footage shows the DMK minister seated in the front row with party functionaries as the dancers perform. The video then appears to show him motioning for the troupe to step off the stage, followed by gestures suggesting he wanted them to dance nearer to where he was seated. The visuals have triggered widespread anger, with many calling the minister’s conduct unbecoming of a public representative.

The Tamil Nadu BJP issued a sharp response, calling the incident a serious stain on public leadership. In a strongly worded post on X, the party questioned how women could trust leaders who allegedly summon performers in semi-nude attire and applaud their close-range dance routines.

The AIADMK also condemned the minister, with its leader Pasupathy Senthil saying the incident raised serious questions about public decency. He suggested this behaviour was not surprising coming from the minister and remarked that the situation could have been worse had the event taken place at night.

Social media users have amplified the criticism, with several calling the incident an embarrassment to Tamil culture. Others resurfaced an older clip allegedly involving the minister in a compromising situation with a woman, intensifying the scrutiny.

So far, the DMK has not released a formal response. Critics are urging the party leadership to explain why such a performance was included in the event and to address the accusations of vulgarity and misconduct involving the minister.