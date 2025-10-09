Tamil Nadu Pharma Firm Owner Arrested After Deaths Linked To Toxic Coldrif Cough Syrup

S Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals based in Tamil Nadu, was arrested in Chennai and taken into custody by Madhya Pradesh police in connection with the deaths of several children caused by the toxic cough syrup ‘Coldrif’. The product has been linked to at least 19 deaths across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey, Ranganathan will be presented before a Chennai court before being taken to Chhindwara after obtaining a transit remand. His arrest came soon after police detained him for questioning. Multiple states have already imposed a ban on the sale and distribution of Coldrif syrup.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed that 20 children had died, 17 of them from Chhindwara district alone. The Union Health Ministry’s investigation revealed that the cough syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical often used in industrial solvents, which can cause fatal kidney damage even in small doses.

The Tamil Nadu-based firm was supplying the syrup to several states, including Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Following tests conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, the product was found adulterated, leading to an immediate suspension of production.

The Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of Coldrif on October 1 and ordered the withdrawal of all stocks from the market. A ₹20,000 reward had been announced earlier for Ranganathan’s arrest as police continued their probe into the tragedy.