Tamil Nadu registers 98.47 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 exams

Highlights
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has registered a 98.47 pass percentage in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The national pass percentage is 87.98.
Chennai region stood third in the country in the examinations after Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions.
The CBSE class 12 exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2.
The supplementary exams for students who failed will be conducted from July 15.
In the class 10 exams, Tamil Nadu registered a 99.3 per cent pass rate, a slight increase from last year’s 99.14 per cent.
The national pass percentage for class 10 results stands at 93.6 per cent.
The class 10 exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13.
