Tamil reel star Abirami sentenced to life for killing her two children

Chennai: In a landmark verdict, the Kancheepuram Principal Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced Abirami (32) and her lover Meenatchisundaram (35) to rigorous life imprisonment until death for the brutal murders of Abirami’s two young children in 2018.

The court also imposed fines on both convicts and came down heavily on the police for lapses during the trial.

Principal Sessions Judge Beeju Chemmal found the duo guilty on multiple counts for the killings of Abirami’s daughter Karnika (4) and son Ajay (6), rejecting Abirami’s plea for leniency on grounds of her prolonged incarceration and responsibility toward her elderly parents.

“The crime is grave and cold-blooded. Life imprisonment alone is insufficient. They must remain behind bars for their natural lives,” the judge stated in the order.

Both Abirami and Meenatchisundaram were awarded three consecutive life sentences under various sections of the IPC and fined Rs 15,000 each. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three-year imprisonment.

Abirami, who gained online popularity as a local social media “reels star” nicknamed “Biryani Abirami” due to her food-related content, began an extramarital affair with Meenatchisundaram, a biryani delivery agent from a shop frequently visited by her family.

When the affair was exposed, Meenatchisundaram allegedly pressured her to eliminate her family.

In September 2018, Abirami mixed sleeping pills into the family’s milk. Her daughter Karnika died after consuming the drugged milk, while her husband Vijay (30) and son Ajay survived.

The following morning, Abirami smothered the drowsy Ajay with a pillow. She hid the children’s bodies, intending to kill Vijay upon his return from work.

However, when Vijay came home late, she abandoned the plan and fled with Meenatchisundaram to Kanyakumari after pawning her wedding chain.

The next day, Vijay discovered the bodies of his children and alerted the police, triggering the investigation.

Judge Chemmal also strongly criticised the Kundrathur police inspector for delaying the court production of the accused, dismissing the officer’s justification, citing his child’s illness as unacceptable.

The judge further reprimanded the police for allowing Abirami to appear in court with her face covered by a shawl, noting that it posed a suicide risk and must not be repeated.

The sensational case, which began with biryani deliveries and spiralled into a double murder driven by an illicit affair, drew a large crowd to the Kancheepuram court as the verdict was pronounced.