‘Tampered’ voter list: ‘Dissolve Lok Sabha,’ Abhishek demands fresh elections

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the dissolution of the Lok Sabha and fresh elections, alleging large-scale irregularities in the country’s voter lists.

Speaking at Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi, he accused the BJP of benefiting from a “tampered” electoral roll and questioned the Election Commission of India’s [‘ECI’s] integrity.

“In one EPIC number, there are multiple voters. And this is not data provided by any political party, this is ECI’s data. Why should the BJP defend the ECI?” Abhishek asked, challenging the ruling party to explain the alleged discrepancies.

Abhishek said the issue of faulty voter lists was not limited to Opposition-ruled states.

“It cannot be that your voter list was all clear and Bengal’s is faulty,” he asserted, calling it a “national problem” and accusing BJP of selectively targeting certain states.

“If there is any irregularity in the voter list, then dissolve the entire Lok Sabha. Let all MPs, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, resign and call for fresh polls,” he said. He also demanded “criminal proceedings against the former CEC” if tampering was proven.

“BJP came to power because of ‘vote chori’. If needed, I will also resign. Let there be fresh elections,” Abhishek declared, adding that any Special Investigation Report (SIR) on the matter should cover the whole country, not just selective states.

Referring to Monday’s protest in Delhi, during which MPs from the INDIA bloc — including TMC leaders — were detained, he said, “If they had honest answers, they would have engaged in a discussion yesterday. Instead, the MPs were arbitrarily detained. Women MPs were harassed and dragged to the PS. Our MP Mitali Bag fell unconscious.”