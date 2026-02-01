Tanzanian Student Dies In UP Road Accident During Weekend Trip To Uttarakhand

The incident occurred on Saturday on the Dehradun–Yamunagar highway when the group was travelling towards Uttarakhand for a picnic. The victim, identified as Kamaal, was a student at a private university in Greater Noida.

According to police officials, the students were riding separate motorcycles when Kamaal’s bike reportedly went out of control at high speed and crashed into a road divider. The impact threw him onto the roadway, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately taken to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said Saharanpur Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and preliminary findings suggest no signs of foul play. Police have initiated legal formalities and informed both the deceased’s family and the university authorities about the incident.

Further investigation is underway as part of routine procedure.