Taranjit Singh Sandhu Likely To Take Charge As Delhi Lieutenant Governor On March 11

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Sandhu to the post, replacing Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has served as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor for nearly four years. Saxena is expected to hand over the charge next week before Sandhu formally takes office.

A career diplomat from the 1988 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Sandhu is widely recognised for his expertise in United States affairs. Over the years, he served multiple assignments at India’s diplomatic mission in Washington, gaining significant experience in India–US relations.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Wednesday and is expected to be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with other ministers from the Delhi government.