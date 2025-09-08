Tariq Anwar’s viral ‘shoulder ride’ video sparks political row in Bihar

Patna: A video of Tariq Anwar, Congress MP from Katihar, has gone viral on social media, showing him riding on the shoulders of villagers to avoid mud while inspecting flood and erosion-affected areas in Barari and Manihari Assembly segments.

The footage, shot in the Dhuriahi Panchayat of Katihar district, shows the senior Congress leader being carried through muddy and waterlogged paths by locals as he visited erosion-hit villages near Shivnagar and Sonakhal.

Several supporters were also seen holding him to ensure he did not fall.

Responding to the controversy, Tariq Anwar said, “I had gone to inspect the erosion area. Mud and water came on the way. Local people insisted that they would take me to the erosion site by carrying me on their shoulders. I could not refuse their request.”

However, the video has triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning the optics of an elected representative inspecting disaster-hit areas while being carried by locals.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar lashed out at Anwar, saying the viral visuals were sad and embarrassing.

“Tariq Anwar is the senior-most MP with a long parliamentary career, but such footage sends the wrong message. Workers and the public are not a burden. You went to wipe tears, not to be carried on shoulders,” Kumar said.

“During your government, there was no disaster management policy in Bihar. After Nitish Kumar came, arrangements were made to ensure relief material reaches everyone,” Kumar said.

“This is the age of social media: every activity gets magnified. Such acts will only make you a subject of ridicule,” he said.

With the Bihar Assembly elections just weeks away, even small incidents are being amplified on social media and turned into political flashpoints.

Tariq Anwar’s “shoulder ride” is being used by the NDA leaders to project Congress and the Grand Alliance as out of touch with ground realities.