TATA-AIRBUS C-295 FACILITY: Mahayuti conspired for 'surrender' of Maharashtra interests-Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, accusing them of a 'wholesale surrender' of Maharashtra's interests by allegedly directing the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility to Gujarat's Vadodara. Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posed six questions to the government, urging it to take the country into confidence and provide answers.

He said the people of Maharashtra would deliver a strong response to the Prime Minister and his colleagues for what he described as a betrayal of the state.

Ramesh’s criticism followed the inauguration of the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility for manufacturing C-295 military aircraft in India, a collaboration officiated by Prime Minister Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.

“Today, the non-biological PM is in Vadodara to launch the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft facility. This exact same project was supposed to be set up in Nagpur but was shifted to Gujarat in 2022 on the eve of the assembly elections there,” Ramesh alleged in a post on X.

He said that “one can only imagine the behind-the-scenes manoeuvres” that led to Maharashtra missing out on this significant investment. “This is not an exception. Under the non-biological PM’s leadership and instruction, the Union Government and the Mahayuti government have conspired to ensure the wholesale surrender of Maharashtra’s interests in landing new projects or seeking Central support,” Jairam Ramesh added.