Tata Digital Plans Major Layoffs: Over 50% Tata Neu Staff Likely to Be Removed

After layoffs across Tata Group, Tata Digital is also planning major job cuts. Reports say over 50% of employees at Tata Neu may lose their jobs.

This is part of a restructuring plan led by the new CEO, Sajith Sivanandan.

Tata Neu Not Performing Well

Two Years of Weak Performance

Tata Neu has struggled for the past two years.

Many strategies were changed, and top leaders left, but results did not improve.

Focus Shifts to Profit

The new CEO wants Tata Neu to focus on profit, not just sales. The goal is to increase revenue and reduce wasteful spending.

All Digital Units to Merge

Single Platform Plan

Tata Digital is merging all its digital services into one unified platform.

This will reduce costs and make work easier.

But it will also cause large-scale layoffs.

Changes in BigBasket and Croma

BigBasket Update

BigBasket will focus on its BB Now fast-delivery service to compete with Blinkit, Zomato, and Swiggy Instamart.

Croma Update

Croma is closing loss-making stores.

It will focus more on offline retail and stop trying to compete directly with Amazon and Flipkart online.