Tax Season Alert: Unlock Tax Benefits Through Aviva Life Insurance!

As the tax season approaches, most of us scramble to find ways to reduce our tax burden while securing our financial future. The good news? Life Insurance isn’t just about financial protection—it also offer valuable tax-saving benefits.

If you’re still debating whether to invest in an insurance plan, now is the time to act. Not only will you protect your loved ones’ future, but you’ll also unlock tax deductions that can significantly ease your financial stress. Here, explore how your Life Insurance policy can change your tax planning!

1. Tax Deductions on Premiums Paid

One of the biggest tax-saving advantages of Life Insurance is the deduction available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Here’s how it works:

Premiums paid towards a Life Insurance policy qualify for a deduction of up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh annually.

The deduction is applicable as long as the premium amount does not exceed 10% of the sum assured.

If you invest in a Term Insurance plan, the entire premium paid is also eligible for this deduction.

For Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), tax deduction is available under Section 80CCC, which shares the same limit as 80C.

2. Tax-Free Partial Withdrawals from ULIPs

ULIPs are tax-efficient investment options, offering market-linked returns and tax benefits. Plans like the Aviva Signature Investment Plan - Platinum enhance these advantages by growing your wealth and empowering your family.

Rohit also wants to build wealth while securing his family’s future. He invests Rs. 2.5 Lakh per year in the Aviva Signature Investment Plan - an individual Unit Linked, Non-Participating Life Insurance plan.

He gets:

Tax Deduction on Premiums: His premium payments qualify for deductions under Section 80C, reducing his taxable income by Rs. 1.5 Lakh annually.

Tax-Free Partial Withdrawals: After 5 years, he can withdraw money without tax liability, ensuring liquidity.

3. Tax-Free Maturity Benefits

A key advantage of Life Insurance plans, including ULIPs is the tax exemption on maturity benefits under Section 10(10D).

Conditions for Tax-Free Maturity Benefits:

The total premium paid should not exceed 10% of the sum assured.

For policies issued after February 1, 2021, the total premium across all ULIPs should not exceed Rs. 2.5 Lakh annually.

If these conditions are met, the maturity proceeds from your Life Insurance plan remain completely tax-free!

For those whose ULIP premiums exceed Rs. 2.5 Lakh, the tax treatment depends on the type of fund:

Equity-oriented funds: Gains up to Rs. 1 Lakh are tax-free, and anything above that is taxed at 10%.

Debt-oriented funds: Gains are taxed at 20% with indexation benefits.

This tax-efficient feature makes Life Insurance an attractive long-term investment option for wealth creation.

4. Tax-Free Death Benefit

The primary reason for buying any Life Insurance policy is to provide financial security to your family. In case of an unfortunate demise, the death benefit received by your nominee is 100% tax-free under Section 10(10D).

Unlike other investment options that may have taxable returns, Life Insurance ensures your family receives the full benefit without any tax deductions.

5. Tax Benefits with Aviva Signature Investment Plan-Platinum

If you're considering a ULIP like Aviva Signature Investment Plan-Platinum , there’s another tax advantage waiting for you.

Upon maturity, 60% of the corpus you withdraw is tax-exempt under Section 10(10A). This makes Life Insurance-linked pension plans a smart choice for retirement planning, helping you create a tax-free retirement corpus.

Why Tax Savings Shouldn’t Be the Only Goal?

For instance, Rohit is a 38-year-old IT professional earning Rs. 30 lakh annually. To optimise his tax liabilities, he invests in a Term Insurance plan with an annual premium of Rs. 75,000. Under the Income Tax Act of 1961, premiums paid towards life insurance policies are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C, up to a maximum limit of Rs. 1.5 lakh per year.

Several years later, Rohit got diagnosed with a critical illness that hinders his ability to work. Fortunately, his Aviva Signature 3D Term Plan - Platinum includes a Critical Illness Rider, which provides a lump-sum payout. This payout assists in covering his medical expenses and maintaining household finances during this challenging period.

This scenario underscores the significance of prioritising comprehensive coverage over solely focusing on tax benefits when selecting insurance policies. While tax deductions under Section 80C are beneficial, the primary objective of such insurance is to provide financial security during unforeseen events.

More reasons why you should think beyond tax benefits:

Early purchase = lower premiums: Buying a Term Insurance plan in your 20s or 30s ensures you lock in lower premiums for a longer duration.

Protection for your family: A group insurance policy from your employer may not be enough. Having your own Life Insurance ensures adequate financial security.

Long-term financial planning: Investing in Life Insurance early helps build a solid financial foundation while offering the perks of tax savings.

As the financial year draws to a close, don’t let the opportunity slip away! Investing in Life Insurance and Term Insurance isn’t just about tax benefits—it’s about securing your future.

Instead of scrambling at the last minute to find tax-saving instruments, make a smart decision today. Choose a plan that reduces your tax liability and aligns with your financial goals.

Aviva Life Insurance offers a range of Life Insurance Plans tailored to your needs. Whether you're looking for tax-efficient ULIPs, affordable term policies, or guaranteed savings plan, Aviva has got you covered. Explore the plans today and take control of your financial future—because peace of mind is the best investment you can make!

*Standard T&C Apply

**Tax benefits are subject to change in prevalent tax laws.

***Disclaimer: The content on this page is generic and shared only for informational and explanatory purposes. It is based on several secondary sources on the internet and is subject to changes. Please consult an expert before making any related decisions.

****Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.