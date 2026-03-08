Taxi Driver Arrested For Attempted Rape Of Delhi Tourist In Uttarakhand

A taxi driver has been arrested in Uttarakhand’s Nainital for allegedly attempting to rape a 31-year-old tourist from Delhi while she was travelling to the hill town.

According to police, the incident occurred late on Friday night when the woman was on her way to Nainital. Near Baldiyakhan, which is about 10 kilometres from the destination, the taxi driver allegedly tried to sexually assault her inside the vehicle.

When the woman resisted the attack, the driver reportedly fled from the spot, taking away her belongings and mobile phone. The victim, left alone and traumatised, spent the entire night in a nearby forest before she was found and rescued by local police the following day.

After the rescue, the woman was taken to a local hospital where she underwent a medical examination. Police later traced and arrested the accused driver, and further investigation into the incident is currently underway.