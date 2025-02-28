Tearful farewell to Odia superstar Uttam Mohanty

Live
The mortal remains of Odia ‘superstar’ Uttam Mohanty were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar crematorium here on Friday in the presence of hundreds of his fans and followers
Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Odia ‘superstar’ Uttam Mohanty were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar crematorium here on Friday in the presence of hundreds of his fans and followers. Amid slogans of ‘Uttam Mohanty Amar Rahe’, the actor’s son Babushan lit the funeral pyre after the Odisha government accorded the guard of honour to the mortal remains. Mohanty breathed his last at a private hospital in New Delhi on Thursday night. The 66-year-old actor had been suffering from acute liver ailments.
Earlier, Majhi, who was in Puri to attend a function, reached Mohanty’s Jagannath Vihar residence here and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains and met his actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and consoled her.
Mohanty acted in 135 Odia and 30 Bengali films. Some of his most iconic performances were in Odia hits like ‘Danda Balunga’, ‘Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta’, ‘Rajanigandha’, ‘Chaka Bhaunri’, ‘Daiba Daudi’, ‘Kanya Dana’.