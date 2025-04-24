Tears, tributes and anguish: Jaipur bids farewell to Neeraj Udhwani killed in Pahalgam attack

The final rites of 33-year-old Neeraj Udhwani, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, were performed on Thursday at Mokshadham crematorium in Jaipur.

His elder brother, Kishore Udhwani, lit the funeral pyre, surrounded by grieving family members, friends, and a heavy police presence.

It was heart-wrenching to see Neeraj’s wife, Ayushi, who stood near his body with folded hands, unable to hold back her tears. Despite repeated attempts by family members to console her, she remained inconsolable with grief.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited Neeraj’s residence at Forest View Apartment in Model Town (Malviya Nagar) to pay his respects. The CM met Neeraj’s mother, Jyoti, who broke down upon seeing him.

The Chief Minister comforted her, wiping her tears and offering words of condolence. Several senior leaders and dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were present.

Tensions briefly flared when a woman present at the gathering questioned the government's response, saying, “This is the failure of your government. What is the point of deploying security now?” Minister Shekhawat folded his hands silently in response.

Before the final journey, Neeraj’s last rites procession began from his home, where Ayushi, devastated, refused to leave her husband’s side. Family members had to gently lead her away as the body was prepared for cremation.

Neeraj, who worked as a Chartered Accountant in Dubai, had travelled to Kashmir with Ayushi following a wedding in Shimla. On April 22, he was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife. Ayushi immediately contacted Neeraj’s elder brother, Kishore Udhwani, who, along with his wife Shubhi, rushed to Kashmir from Jaipur.

State Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore condemned the attack in strong words: “What happened in Pahalgam, where people were reportedly killed after being asked about their religion, is not just an attack on individuals, but on the very fabric of humanity. These cowardly acts aim to disrupt peace by targeting the innocent and unarmed.”

There was a significant turnout of political leaders at Neeraj's residence. Those present included Deputy CM Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joraram Kumawat, BJP State President Madan Rathore, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, state Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and many others.

Floral tributes were offered at Neeraj’s photograph as the city joined the family in mourning. As Jaipur grieves the loss of a young life, the nation stands united in its condemnation of this brutal act, demanding justice and stronger action against terrorism, said locals.

It needs to be mentioned here that 26 tourists were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. Soon after the attack, the Government of India took some hard decisions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which survived four wars, decades of cross-border terrorism against India by Pakistan, and a long history of antagonism between the two countries. It was suspended for the first time by New Delhi on Wednesday. India made its decision a day after the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which Pakistani terrorists took the lives of 26 people.