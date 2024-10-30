Teen Beheaded Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur; Accused Neighbor On The Run

A teenager in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally killed by his neighbor, Laalta Yadav, who allegedly beheaded him with a sword over a long-standing land dispute. Anurag Yadav, a taekwondo athlete, was attacked while brushing his teeth outside his home on Wednesday morning, with the accused reportedly striking him with a single swing before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, senior police officials and the District Magistrate quickly arrived at the location. Police have since detained Laalta Yadav's father, found hiding in his house, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anurag, an intermediate student at Raj College, was a skilled taekwondo player with several achievements, including a bronze in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition and a silver in a national event in Noida.

The tragic event has left the local community shaken, with the village Sarpanch confirming the ongoing land dispute involving Gram Samaj property as a potential motive. Superintendent of Police Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma revealed that this land dispute between the families has spanned over 40 years and ultimately led to the fatal confrontation. He assured that a case has been registered, and legal actions are being pursued.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra has ordered a magisterial inquiry, assigning Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) to lead the investigation. The ADM has been instructed to submit findings within three days, after which further action will be taken.