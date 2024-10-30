Live
- Orissa High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Three Accused In Balasore Train Accident Case
- Teen Beheaded Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur; Accused Neighbor On The Run
- First camera trap study detects 108 wildlife, endangered species in Cambodia
- CM, Dy CMs in a fix as MahaYuti nominees pitted against each other in four seats
- Former Malaysian PM ordered to enter his defence in money laundering case
- Big Diwali Sale 2024: Top Deals and Discounts You Shouldn't Miss
- Virat Kohli might captain RCB again in IPL 2025
- Ravi Teja’s next gets a crazy title ‘Mass Jathara’
- Balayya to host DQ in Diwali special episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ Season 4
- ‘Robinhood’ reaches final stage of filming; gears up for release on Dec 20
Just In
Teen Beheaded Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur; Accused Neighbor On The Run
- In a tragic incident in UP’s Jaunpur, teenager and taekwondo player Anurag Yadav was beheaded by neighbor Laalta Yadav over a land dispute.
- Authorities have detained the accused's father, while a magisterial inquiry has been initiated.
A teenager in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally killed by his neighbor, Laalta Yadav, who allegedly beheaded him with a sword over a long-standing land dispute. Anurag Yadav, a taekwondo athlete, was attacked while brushing his teeth outside his home on Wednesday morning, with the accused reportedly striking him with a single swing before fleeing the scene.
Following the incident, senior police officials and the District Magistrate quickly arrived at the location. Police have since detained Laalta Yadav's father, found hiding in his house, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anurag, an intermediate student at Raj College, was a skilled taekwondo player with several achievements, including a bronze in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition and a silver in a national event in Noida.
The tragic event has left the local community shaken, with the village Sarpanch confirming the ongoing land dispute involving Gram Samaj property as a potential motive. Superintendent of Police Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma revealed that this land dispute between the families has spanned over 40 years and ultimately led to the fatal confrontation. He assured that a case has been registered, and legal actions are being pursued.
District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra has ordered a magisterial inquiry, assigning Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) to lead the investigation. The ADM has been instructed to submit findings within three days, after which further action will be taken.