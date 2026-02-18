  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Teen Driving Recklessly in India Caught on Scorpio Accident CCTV Footage, 23-Year-Old Killed

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 7:08 PM IST
Teen Driving Recklessly in India Caught on Scorpio Accident CCTV Footage, 23-Year-Old Killed
X

teen driving recklessly in India. The speeding SUV crash led to a 23-year-old killed in an accident. This raised concerns over road safety violations in India.

According to a report by NDTV, a shocking Scorpio accident CCTV footage has come out from Dwarka in Delhi. The video shows a teen driving recklessly in India just seconds before a deadly crash.

It is said that a 17 year old boy was driving a Scorpio SUV at a very high speed. He was driving it on a very narrow road. The SUV even almost hit a bus. Just a few moments later, it crashed into a bike.



The biker, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was only 23 years old. The strong impact caused his death on the spot. This 23-year-old killed accident has left his family heartbroken.

The CCTV footage shows that after hitting the biker, the SUV continued to move forward and crashed into a taxi parked just a few meters away. The poor taxi driver was injured brutally.

The police soon reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

This case is now being treated as a reckless driving case in India, and police have taken action against the teenager. He was sent to an observation home as he is a minor.

Tags

Scorpio accident CCTV footageteen driving recklessly Indiafatal road accident news23-year-old killed accidentreckless driving case IndiaSUV accident latest newsroad safety violation Indiahit and run CCTV videotragic accident updatespeeding vehicle accident report
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

T20 WC: Teams, schedule, fixtures, all you need to know about Super 8s

T20 WC: Teams, schedule, fixtures, all you need to know about Super 8s

National News

More
Share it
X