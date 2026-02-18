Teen Driving Recklessly in India Caught on Scorpio Accident CCTV Footage, 23-Year-Old Killed
teen driving recklessly in India. The speeding SUV crash led to a 23-year-old killed in an accident. This raised concerns over road safety violations in India.
According to a report by NDTV, a shocking Scorpio accident CCTV footage has come out from Dwarka in Delhi. The video shows a teen driving recklessly in India just seconds before a deadly crash.
It is said that a 17 year old boy was driving a Scorpio SUV at a very high speed. He was driving it on a very narrow road. The SUV even almost hit a bus. Just a few moments later, it crashed into a bike.
The biker, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was only 23 years old. The strong impact caused his death on the spot. This 23-year-old killed accident has left his family heartbroken.
The CCTV footage shows that after hitting the biker, the SUV continued to move forward and crashed into a taxi parked just a few meters away. The poor taxi driver was injured brutally.
The police soon reached the spot and started investigating the matter.
This case is now being treated as a reckless driving case in India, and police have taken action against the teenager. He was sent to an observation home as he is a minor.