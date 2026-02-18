Teen Driving Recklessly in India Caught on Scorpio Accident CCTV Footage, 23-Year-Old Killed

According to a report by NDTV, a shocking Scorpio accident CCTV footage has come out from Dwarka in Delhi. The video shows a teen driving recklessly in India just seconds before a deadly crash.

It is said that a 17 year old boy was driving a Scorpio SUV at a very high speed. He was driving it on a very narrow road. The SUV even almost hit a bus. Just a few moments later, it crashed into a bike.





Dwarka Accident: NDTV Accesses CCTV Footage of Sahil’s Crash



NDTV's @AaquilJameel Reports pic.twitter.com/WcJQGBrEsS — NDTV (@ndtv) February 18, 2026





The biker, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra, was only 23 years old. The strong impact caused his death on the spot. This 23-year-old killed accident has left his family heartbroken.

The CCTV footage shows that after hitting the biker, the SUV continued to move forward and crashed into a taxi parked just a few meters away. The poor taxi driver was injured brutally.

The police soon reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

This case is now being treated as a reckless driving case in India, and police have taken action against the teenager. He was sent to an observation home as he is a minor.