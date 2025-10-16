Live
- Jaisalmer bus tragedy: Rajasthan govt approves Rs 10 lakh each for families of the deceased
- Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 - TP11 Launches Just in Time to Tackle the Pollution Season
- 24 transgenders attempt suicide in Indore, two critical
- We lack pride: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags garbage issue in big cities, calls out misgovernance
- Bihar polls: JD(U) releases second list of 44 candidates, including four Muslims
- Momentous occasion for Indian sports: ICC Chair Jay Shah on India being recommended to host city 2030 CWG
- Lucknow Super Giants appoint Kane Williamson as strategic advisor for IPL 2026
- Shocking: Traffic Policeman Hits Biker During Argument
- RSS ban row: Karnataka govt reissues old circular, forbids using school premises for private purposes
- Apple Upgrades Vision Pro with M5 Chip and Dual Knit Band Ahead of Samsung Galaxy XR Launch
Teen girl’s body found in pond in UP’s Deoria
The body of a 16-year-old schoolgirl has been recovered from a pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, prompting police to launch an investigation...
The body of a 16-year-old schoolgirl has been recovered from a pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, prompting police to launch an investigation amid allegations of foul play by her family, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Anharibari village. The deceased was a Class 10 student at Bakhra Inter College, police said.
According to her family, the girl had left home around 2 pm on Tuesday but did not return by evening. Villagers later spotted a body floating in a nearby pond around 8 pm. Upon closer inspection, the body was identified as that of the girl, following which the family informed police. Gauri Bazaar Station House Officer Rahul Singh said the body was recovered and sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.
“The exact cause will be known after the autopsy report is received,” Singh said, adding that an investigation is underway. On family members alleging that the girl was murdered and her body dumped in the pond, police said all possible angles, including murder, are being probed.